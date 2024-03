Lundy (back) was inactive Sunday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 96-91 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce due to a back injury.

The two-way player hasn't played for Atlanta or College Park since Feb. 24 due to the back injury. The Hawks haven't offered up a timeline for when Lundy might be ready to play in games, but once he's fully cleared, he'll most likely be suiting up for College Park rather than the NBA team.