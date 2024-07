The Hawks signed Lundy (ankle) to a two-way contract Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Lundy will return to the Hawks on a two-way deal after they extended him an offer in restricted free agency. The 24-year-old appeared in just nine games for Atlanta in his rookie season and averaged 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds across 5.8 minutes per game. Lundy recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur, but he is expected to return to action for training camp in the fall.