Cooper tallied 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's G League win over Wisconsin.

Cooper has been somewhat inconsistent on the scoreboard recently, but he has at least seven assists in each of his last six appearances. Across eight appearances in March, he's averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.