Cooper re-signed with the Hawks on a two-way contract Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Cooper -- the 48th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- was on a two-way contract with the Hawks last year as well. During the G League regular season, he averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. In the NBA, he played 39 total minutes and recorded seven points, five rebounds and five assists. Cooper's role could increase slightly next year, but he's not expected to be fantasy relevant even in deep leagues.