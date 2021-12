Cooper was transferred back to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Cooper appeared in back-to-back games for the Hawks after being recalled earlier in the week, totaling two points (1-4 FG) and a rebound in seven combined minutes. The second-round draft pick out of Auburn will continue to develop his game in the G League while still servicing the Hawks when called upon.