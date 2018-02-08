Hawks' Sheldon Mac: Sent to Atlanta
Mac (Achilles) will be traded from the Wizards to the Hawks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Mac is currently working back from a torn left Achilles tendon, which he had successful surgery on back in mid-October. He was originally given a six-to-eight month timetable for his return, so he should at least be on the sidelines for another two months. For that reason, fantasy owners can simply ignore this deal, as it shouldn't have an impact in leagues this season. In 30 games with the Wizards during his rookie year, Mac posted averages of 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds across 9.6 minutes and he'll simply be a developmental project in his new home of Atlanta.
