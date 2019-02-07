Hawks' Shelvin Mack: Traded to Hawks, cut loose
Mack was dealt to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Tyler Dorsey, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Hawks intend to waive Mack, per Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The deal looks to be a small salary dump for Atlanta, which gets rid of Tyler Dorsey and sheds the remaining money on Mack's one-year, $2 million contract. The 28-year-old was averaging 22.9 minutes per game off the Grizzlies' bench and will look to catch on with another team as a free agent.
