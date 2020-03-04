Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Cleared for impact work
Labissiere (knee) has been cleared to participate in impact activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Labissiere is making good progress, but it will still be at least two weeks before he potentially steps on the court again. Look for more updates as he continues to hit various other milestones in his recovery.
