Labissiere (knee) had been cleared to return to modified team practice before the NBA suspended its season March 11, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As Spencer notes, Labissiere's return to practice likely marks the final hurdle he needed to clear in his recovery from a left knee chondral injury, which had prevented him from playing since late December, when he was still a member of the Trail Blazers. With the NBA season unlikely to be resumed until at least May, Labissiere should be at or near full health once the Hawks are cleared to resume training. Even though he should be available for whatever games the Hawks have left, Labissiere is unlikely to hold a meaningful role in coach Lloyd Pierce's rotation.