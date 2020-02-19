Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Out for 'weeks'
Labissiere (knee) will remain out for "weeks," Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A sprained left knee has kept Labissiere out since Dec. 30, and he's not expected to return in the near future. More information on a timetable may emerge when he hits various milestones in his recovery.
