Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Progresses to non-contact work
Labissiere (knee) was spotted participating in non-contact drills during Monday's shootaround, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While Labissiere likely remains multiple weeks away from making a return to game action, the non-contact work he did Monday was an important point in his rehabilitation. Look for further updates on Labissiere's status to come as he hits further checkpoints in practice.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...