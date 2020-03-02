Play

Labissiere (knee) was spotted participating in non-contact drills during Monday's shootaround, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While Labissiere likely remains multiple weeks away from making a return to game action, the non-contact work he did Monday was an important point in his rehabilitation. Look for further updates on Labissiere's status to come as he hits further checkpoints in practice.

