Labissiere (knee), who has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Knicks, won't travel with the Hawks during the team's two-game road trip this week, Ben Ladner of SI.com reports.

Atlanta will wrap up its pre-All-Star break schedule with games Monday in Orlando and Wednesday in Cleveland, but neither Labissiere nor fellow newly acquired center Clint Capela (heel) will accompany the team as both continue their respective rehab processes. In Labissiere's case, he's been sidelined since late December with a left knee chondral injury and likely won't have a clear target date for his return to game action until he's able to take part in full-contact, full-court practices. The 23-year-old isn't likely to hold a prominent role in the Atlanta rotation once he's eventually healthy.