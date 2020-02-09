Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Shut down through break
Labissiere (knee), who has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Knicks, won't travel with the Hawks during the team's two-game road trip this week, Ben Ladner of SI.com reports.
Atlanta will wrap up its pre-All-Star break schedule with games Monday in Orlando and Wednesday in Cleveland, but neither Labissiere nor fellow newly acquired center Clint Capela (heel) will accompany the team as both continue their respective rehab processes. In Labissiere's case, he's been sidelined since late December with a left knee chondral injury and likely won't have a clear target date for his return to game action until he's able to take part in full-contact, full-court practices. The 23-year-old isn't likely to hold a prominent role in the Atlanta rotation once he's eventually healthy.
More News
-
Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Traded to Hawks•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Out another four weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Out for road trip•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: MRI results•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Ruled out for remainder of contest•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.