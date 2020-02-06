Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Traded to Hawks
The Trail Blazers dealt Labissiere (knee) to the Hawks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Portland will also send $2 million to the Hawks in the deal, but it's unclear what or who Atlanta might be sending back in return, if anything. Atlanta has been stockpiling bigs of late, as Labissiere joins recent acquisitions Clint Capela (heel) and Dewayne Dedmon in a frontcourt that already features John Collins and Bruno Fernando (calf). Labissiere hasn't played since the end of December due to a knee injury, but he was scheduled to be re-evaluated this week following a month-long shutdown, so another update on his health should arrive soon. When healthy, Labissiere has posted averages of 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per game over his 33 appearances this season.
