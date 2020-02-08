Hawks' Skal Labissiere: Won't play Sunday
Labissiere (knee) remains out Sunday against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Labissiere continues to miss time due to a sprained knee. He's been out since Dec. 30 and it's unclear when he may return.
