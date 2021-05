Mays posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's 124-95 win over the Rockets.

Mays recorded a season-high seven assists while also receiving 27 minutes of action in relief for Kevin Huerter, who missed Sunday's contest with an ankle injury. The guard even played well defensively, notching his first two blocks of the season. Mays likely won't see much playing time once the playoffs start.