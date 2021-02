Mays logged 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes in Friday's 118-109 loss to the Thunder.

Mays was held in check over the past five games, but he was fairly effective on the scoreboard during Friday's narrow defeat. Although the rookie has shown some flashes of production this season, his role off the bench has been quite unpredictable.