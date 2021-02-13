Mays exploded for 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Spurs.

Mays was given an extended run due to the nature of the game, as it looked like a blowout after the end of the third quarter, and Mays took full advantage of the opportunity to deliver his best game of the season. Mays is not likely to see a big role off the bench moving forward, however, and it seems this was an outlier rather than the norm when forecasting his future performances.