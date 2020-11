Mays was selected by the Hawks with the 50th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Mays will join the young Hawks squad after four years at Louisiana State University. The 6-foot-4 guard did a little bit of everything for the Tigers last year, averaging 16.7 points. 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 49.1 percent shooting. Mays will have several young Atlanta guards to compete with for minutes.