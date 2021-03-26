Mays is averaging 2.7 minutes, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 points and 0.3 assists over the month of March.

Mays had a productive February when Kris Dunn (ankle), Rajon Rondo (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) were all sidelined with injuries, but with everyone back to full strength Mays has seen action in just three games this past month. The two-way guard averaged 10.1 minutes, 5.2 points, 1.4 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12 games filling in for the depleted Hawks, but he's recorded seven healthy DNPs in the last 10 games.