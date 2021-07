Mays will play with the Hawks' Summer League team this offseason, Zach Hood reports.

After a limited rookie season with the Hawks, Mays will play for the Hawks' Summer League in preparation for the 2021-22 season. The guard played in 33 games his rookie season and notched season averages of 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 8.2 minutes of action.