Hill added 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Hill hit double figures in points for just the second time this season though he's seen at least 17 minutes of playing time in five straight games. Still, the eight-year vet has little to show for it. Over that time, Hill is averaging a mere 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.