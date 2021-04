Hill tallied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 127-83 loss to the 76ers.

It was a forgetful night for the Hawks as a team, though the 14 points for Hill were the second most he's scored in a game this season. Hill got his 13th start of the campaign due to injuries to Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring). Wednesday marked just the fifth time this year that Hill has scored in double figures.