Hill is averaging 18.5 minutes, 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting below 37 percent from the field since the All-Star break.

Hill recorded his first healthy DNP of the season after his fourth scoreless appearance in the last six games. The veteran is averaging just under 19 minutes per game this season but has failed to break 20 minutes in five straight contests, including only five minutes against the Clippers on Monday. The return of Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and DeAndre Hunter (knee) from lengthy injury-related absences figures to only whittle away at Hill's dwindling playing time. Even with Cam Reddish (Achilles) sidelined, Tony Snell (26.5), Bogdanovic (26.0), Danilo Gallinari (25.0) and Hunter (23.0) all played major minutes at forward the last two games.