Hill went for nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hornets.

Hill turned in one of his best performances of the season so far as he managed season highs in assists and steals in the loss. The 29-year-old had only scored a combined four points across his previous three outings, so this bounce back effort was due. Hill is shooting 39.4 percent from deep so far this year, which would be the best mark of his career.