Hill signed a one-year contract with the Hawks on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be revealed. Hill started just four games last season for the Grizzlies and Heat but still played an important role in the rotation for both teams, averaging 18.4 minutes per game while chipping in with 5.5 points per contest. He'll likely fill a similar function as a low-usage role player for his new team.