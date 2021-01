Hill is starting Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 29-year-old will make his first start of the season with Cam Reddish (knee) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) sidelined Wednesday. Hill is averaging 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.6 minutes this season but could see extended run versus Detroit. Tony Snell may also have an increased role.