Hill will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 30-year-old started the last two games and averaged 5.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.0 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench Monday. Hill should still see plenty of run as a reserve with Trae Young (ankle) Lou Williams (illness), De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Tony Snell (ankle) unavailable.