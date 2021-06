Hill will come off the bench for Monday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

After starting the first three games of the series, Hill will move to the bench as coach Nate McMillan inserts Kevin Huerter into the lineup at the small forward spot. Hill hit a pair of threes to provide a decent spark in Game 1, but his minutes were limited in Games 2 and 3 (22 combined) and he provided only one point and three rebounds in the pair of losses.