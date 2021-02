Hill finished with eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards, three steals and two assists in 22 minutes in a 112-111 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday.

Hill bounced back from a scoreless outing in his previous game to match his second-highest point total of the month. The veteran offered a well-rounded game off the bench in his team's loss. He'll have a quick turnaround before playing the Celtics on Wednesday.