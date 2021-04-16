Hill finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-8 3PT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during a 120-109 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

With John Collins (ankle) sidelined since the end of March, Hill has taken over Collins' role in the starting rotation. The 30-year-old shot efficiently from behind the three-point arc Thursday, making 6-of-8, leading him to his highest scoring night of the season. Although he's only getting extended minutes because of Collins' injury, expect the forward to continue to receive valuable minutes as the Hawks start to rely more on their veterans as they make a push for the postseason.