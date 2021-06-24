Hill scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go with three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Bucks.

After rarely seeing the floor for Atlanta throughout the postseason, Hill found himself back in the rotation and even playing crunch-time minutes late. Most of the reasoning behind the jolt in playing time could be due to the forward's size and defensive presence which helps Atlanta defend Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the 29-year-old veteran is not one to score regularly or fill up the box score, he could continue to see decent minutes this series which makes him a viable value play in DFS formats.