Hill will start in Game 1 against the 76ers on Sunday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Hill will get a spot start in Game 1 with De'Andre Hunter (knee) unable to go. The 30-year-old barely played in the first round series against New York, averaging 6.1 minutes per game in three appearances. Hill averaged 4.5 points per game during the regular season.