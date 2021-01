Hill is shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range through the first four games of the season.

Hill has already settled himself as a steady piece of the Hawks' bench, logging at least 17 minutes in three of four games while averaging 6.8 points on 44.4 percent from deep. He has drained seven of his 13 shots from beyond the arc in his last two games, and he should be a good bet for at least one or two treys per game almost on a nightly basis.