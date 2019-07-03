Hawks' Solomon Hill: Traded to Memphis

Hill, along with Miles Plumlee, has been traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for Chandler Parsons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hill has struggled to get on the court lately, appearing in just 56 total games across the past two seasons. The Hawks will opt to send out his $13.2 million salary along with Plumlee's salary to acquire Parsons, essentially adding a roster spot by swapping two overpriced contracts for one. It's unlikely Hill will play a fantasy-relevant role with Memphis.