Hawks' Tahjere McCall: Inks Exhibit 10 with Hawks
McCall agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Friday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
McCall appeared in one game for the Nets last season, but he spent most of the season in the G League. He'll attempt to make enough of an impact in camp to land a spot on Atlanta's final roster.
