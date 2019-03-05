Hawks' Taurean Prince: Absent from injury reoprt

Prince (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Prince was not with the team for the last two games due to to the birth of his child, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests that the young wing is back and ready to play. Kent Bazemore returned to the starting lineup in Prince's absence, so expect Prince to take his spot back as the team's starting small forward Wednesday.

