Hawks' Taurean Prince: Another lackluster shooting day
Prince tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound across 33 minutes in Sunday's 124-123 win over the Hornets.
The limited statistical output outside of the scoring column has been a rarity for Prince this season, but the poor shooting hasn't been. Considering Prince had made only three of his 18 attempts from the field in the prior two contests, Sunday's 5-for-13 showing actually represented a step forward. Prince is sitting on a 41.1 percent mark from the floor this season and may not be in store for dramatic improvement in the category in light of the high volume of perimeter shots he attempts.
