Hawks' Taurean Prince: Another mediocre outing
Prince posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes off the bench Friday in the Hawks' 128-112 loss to the Jazz.
Though the Hawks returned him to a bench role Jan. 26 after back-to-back starts, Prince's value looked to be on the upswing after he cleared 30 minutes in both of his first two outings back on the second unit. However, with Kent Bazemore returning from a long-term absence to re-enter the rotation the past two games, Prince has been limited to 48 minutes combined. Atlanta is likely motivated to move both Bazemore and center Dewayne Dedmon prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, so Prince's playing time should soon trend upward if fantasy managers are willing to be patient.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Shoots poorly in move to bench•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Returns to bench•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Off minutes restriction•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ready to roll Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...