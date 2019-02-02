Hawks' Taurean Prince: Another mediocre outing

Prince posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes off the bench Friday in the Hawks' 128-112 loss to the Jazz.

Though the Hawks returned him to a bench role Jan. 26 after back-to-back starts, Prince's value looked to be on the upswing after he cleared 30 minutes in both of his first two outings back on the second unit. However, with Kent Bazemore returning from a long-term absence to re-enter the rotation the past two games, Prince has been limited to 48 minutes combined. Atlanta is likely motivated to move both Bazemore and center Dewayne Dedmon prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, so Prince's playing time should soon trend upward if fantasy managers are willing to be patient.