Hawks' Taurean Prince: Available to play Monday
Prince (finger) is available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince has been listed as probable for the last four games due to a dislocate finger, but he is yet to miss any time. The injury also hasn't had much of an impact on Prince, as he's played over 30 minutes per game in his last three, so expect the swingman to be a full go once again Monday.
