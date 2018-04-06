Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Friday
Prince (back) will play during Friday's contest against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prince was originally listed as questionable for the tilt due to back soreness, but is ultimately feeling good enough to take the floor. Over the past four games, he's averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.3 minutes.
