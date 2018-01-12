Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Friday

Prince (finger) will take the floor during Friday's game against the Nets.

As expected, Prince's dislocated finger won't prevent him from suiting up for Friday's contest. Over the past two games, he's averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals across 35.5 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories