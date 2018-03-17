Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Saturday
Prince (lower leg) will play during Saturday's contest against the Bucks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince was originally probable for the contest, so the news that he'll be available doesn't come as much of a surprise. He's put together an impressive three-game stretch, averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and a combined 1.4 steals/blocks per game.
