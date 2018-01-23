Hawks' Taurean Prince: Collects 17 points Monday

Prince registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound across 25 minutes in Monday's 104-90 victory over the Jazz.

Prince has proven all season long that he can score, but has been cold lately as Monday marks his first double-digit performance in the last five contests. As he continues to get healthy, his minutes will escalate back above 30 and he should be a solid source of offense for the Hawks moving forward.