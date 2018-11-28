Hawks' Taurean Prince: Collects team-high 18 points

Prince totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Heat.

Prince improved his shooting percentage in this one, nailing half of his three-point attempts, but even still, people would like to see more from Prince. As the clear primary scorer on offense, Prince is showered with opportunities, and it's only a matter of time he starts stringing together 20-point outings, instead of averaging a paltry 13.8 points like he has over his last five games.