Hawks' Taurean Prince: Collects team-high 18 points
Prince totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Heat.
Prince improved his shooting percentage in this one, nailing half of his three-point attempts, but even still, people would like to see more from Prince. As the clear primary scorer on offense, Prince is showered with opportunities, and it's only a matter of time he starts stringing together 20-point outings, instead of averaging a paltry 13.8 points like he has over his last five games.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Another lackluster shooting day•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 12 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 in return•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Confirmed starter Monday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable Monday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country