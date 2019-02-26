Hawks' Taurean Prince: Comes off injury report

Prince (personal) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Prince missed Monday's clash with Houston due to a personal matter, but he'll be ready to roll and is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday. Kent Bazemore figures to return to a bench role with Prince back in action.

More News
Our Latest Stories