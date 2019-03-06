Hawks' Taurean Prince: Confirmed starter Wednesday
Prince (personal) will start Wednesday against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince missed the Hawks' past two games due to the birth of his child, but he'll resume his role in the starting five Wednesday. As a starter this season, he's averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes.
