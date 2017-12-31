Hawks' Taurean Prince: Double-doubles Saturday

Prince recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 104-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Coming off the heels of a 30-point double-double Saturday, Prince logged his fourth double-double of the year, albeit it wasn't the prettiest. He attempted just one shot inside the three-point arc, limiting his offensive potential on the night. Over the last two games, however, Prince has shot nine for 13 from deep, showcasing his ability to score from anywhere while still being a force on the boards.