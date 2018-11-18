Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful for Monday
Prince (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Monday's anticipated absence will mark the third game Prince will have missed while dealing with soreness in his right Achilles. DeAndre' Bembry continues to be the best bet for more minutes in the absence of Prince.
