Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers
Prince (Achilles) is doubtful Saturday against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Prince missed Thursday's blowout loss to the Nuggets due to right Achilles soreness, which appears likely to keep him out Saturday as well. Assuming that's the case, DeAndre' Bembry is a strong candidate to start for a second straight contest.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Thursday with Achilles pain•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring during loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Strong all-around line in narrow loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Starting Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will come off bench•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Off injury report Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.