Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers

Prince (Achilles) is doubtful Saturday against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Prince missed Thursday's blowout loss to the Nuggets due to right Achilles soreness, which appears likely to keep him out Saturday as well. Assuming that's the case, DeAndre' Bembry is a strong candidate to start for a second straight contest.

