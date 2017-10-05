Hawks' Taurean Prince: Drops 15 points, eight rebounds Wednesday
Prince provided 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 victory over the Cavaliers.
After going 1-for-6 during the team's first preseason game, Prince caught fire Wednesday. With the starting small forward spot seemingly his, Prince will seemingly have plenty of opportunity throughout the regular season to produce. During the final 15 games of 2016-17, he posted 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.8 minutes per game. He could make for a nice sleeper pick in the later rounds of most standard fantasy drafts.
